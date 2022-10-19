ajc logo
X

Surveys open for Fayetteville’s Trail Study

Fayette County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
17 minutes ago

Comments may still be shared with Fayetteville city officials on the city’s Trail Study.

The proposed trail is about three miles, including connections from Fayette County High School and Spring Hill Elementary School to City Center Park and the Ridge Nature Preserve.

Among the proposed changes would be:

  • an environmental education area and a multi-use trail near Spring Hill Elementary School.
  • a multi-use trail in a woodland setting south of the Fayette County transfer facility.

Fact sheets and paper surveys are available at the City Hall information desk, 210 Stonewall Ave. W., Fayetteville.

An online, five-minute survey is available at surveymonkey.com/r/FayettevilleHPT_Q2.

Project contact is Consultant Team Project Manager Mickey O’Brien of AECOM at mickey.obrien@aecom.com.

Information: fayetteville-ga.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=157

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks

Credit: AJC

The Jolt: Hispanic voters favor Herschel Walker, split on Kemp, Abrams in poll1h ago

Credit: Hatched

OPINION: Egg of an idea hopes to improve experience of online dating
2h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

BREAKING: South Fulton fire crews battle large house fire; multiple hospitalized
51m ago

Credit: Alyssa Pointer

Cobb school board race: Candidate says incumbent violated state law
2h ago

Credit: Alyssa Pointer

Cobb school board race: Candidate says incumbent violated state law
2h ago

Credit: AP

Bell indicted on federal conspiracy charges against Georgia Tech’s Josh Pastner
18h ago
The Latest

Credit: Promise Place

Fayette is site of 3 benefit runs in October
Register for Veteran Family Camps in Fayetteville
Peachtree City Dragon Boat Festival is Sept. 24
Featured

Why your doctor is pushing the flu vaccine so hard this year
15h ago
Calls to 911, but no ambulance to help? Grady woes impact south Fulton
Early voting: How to find dates and locations for metro Atlanta counties
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top