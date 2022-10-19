Surveys open for Fayetteville’s Trail Study

Comments may still be shared with Fayetteville city officials on the city’s Trail Study.
The proposed trail is about three miles, including connections from Fayette County High School and Spring Hill Elementary School to City Center Park and the Ridge Nature Preserve.
Among the proposed changes would be:
- an environmental education area and a multi-use trail near Spring Hill Elementary School.
- a multi-use trail in a woodland setting south of the Fayette County transfer facility.
Fact sheets and paper surveys are available at the City Hall information desk, 210 Stonewall Ave. W., Fayetteville.
An online, five-minute survey is available at surveymonkey.com/r/FayettevilleHPT_Q2.
Project contact is Consultant Team Project Manager Mickey O’Brien of AECOM at mickey.obrien@aecom.com.
Information: fayetteville-ga.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=157
