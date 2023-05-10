Strokes are May 16 topic for Fayette seniors

“Stroke Warrior” is the topic for Fayette County senior citizens from 1:30-2:30 p.m. May 16 at Fayette Senior Services, The Life Enrichment Center, 4 Center Drive, Fayetteville.
About 800,000 Americans suffer from new or repeated strokes each year, according to a statement from Piedmont Fayette’s stroke program.
While strokes are the leading cause of serious long-term disability and the fifth leading cause of death in the U.S., 80% of strokes are preventable, the statement added.
Lisa Jackson, registered nurse and manager of Piedmont Fayette’s stroke program, will share the risk factors of stroke and how specific lifestyle changes can lower stroke risk.
She also will share how to spot the signs of stroke to perhaps save a life.
Open to Fayette Senior Services members and nonmembers, the program is part of this year’s Piedmont Wellness Series.
Though the program is free, pre-registration is required by calling 770-461-0813 or emailing register@fayss.org (include name, phone number and event title).
