Spring street paving underway in Peachtree City

The arrival of spring pollen will be closely followed by the arrival of new pavement on some Peachtree City streets. The city has begun its spring resurfacing schedule and is posting signs to alert drivers of where work crews might affect traffic patterns in the coming weeks and months. Work has already begun in Ardenlee, and the city’s basic plan is to work from north to south throughout the city.
A color-coded map available online shows eight neighborhood areas that will be redone, with varying degrees of pavement repair ranging from thin overlays to full-depth reclamation. The map is at www.peachtree-city.org/DocumentCenter/View/17236/APPENDIX-A-2021-Paving-Final-Map?bidId&fbclid=IwAR0af5787s6koCjQj6k11uJ0mtij0bu9GRUJV9IxDkhSOUy3_sUFBbSaWFo, and there is also a link on the city’s Facebook page. In January the City Council approved a $5.3 million contract with Atlanta Paving and Concrete for just over 15 miles of street work. One of the more extensive upcoming projects will be resurfacing portions of Peachtree Parkway.