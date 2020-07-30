Seat open on Fayette family services board

The open unexpired term begins immediately and continues until June 30, 2023. The board meets every other month at the DFCS office at 905 Hwy. 85 South in Fayetteville, and regular attendance and participation is required. Board members are paid $25 per meeting.

Applications are available to download at www.fayettecountyga.gov under Public Notices, and must be submitted to County Clerk Tameca Smith by Aug. 28.