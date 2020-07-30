Seat open on Fayette family services board

One of the five seats on the Fayette County Board of Family and Children Services is now open for applications. The board’s purpose is to serve as a liaison between the county and the community to support services for disadvantaged individuals.
The open unexpired term begins immediately and continues until June 30, 2023. The board meets every other month at the DFCS office at 905 Hwy. 85 South in Fayetteville, and regular attendance and participation is required. Board members are paid $25 per meeting.
Applications are available to download at www.fayettecountyga.gov under Public Notices, and must be submitted to County Clerk Tameca Smith by Aug. 28.
Information: 770-305-5103.