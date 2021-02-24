X

Seat open on Fayette County hospital authority

An open term on the Fayette County Hospital Authority begins in June and expires in 2024. Courtesy Fayette County
By Jill Howard Church For the AJC

A four-year term on the Fayette County Hospital Authority is open for applications. The five-member volunteer board consists of business and community leaders who can issue tax-free bonds and offer low-cost capital funding opportunities. The current open term begins June 1 and expires on May 31, 2024; meetings are at least annual, with the option of special sessions.

Qualifications for applying include previous experience with hospital or health systems, or work related to medicine, dentistry, healthcare consulting, public health departments or similar organizations, financial management, prior community leadership and an ability to work effectively with diverse groups. Applicants must also comply with the county’s ethics ordinance. Forms are available at www.fayettecountyga.gov, and must be returned with resumes by Feb. 26. Potential appointees are nominated by the Board of Commissioners, after which the authority members make the final decision. Information: 770-305-5103.

