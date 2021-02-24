Seat open on Fayette County hospital authority

Qualifications for applying include previous experience with hospital or health systems, or work related to medicine, dentistry, healthcare consulting, public health departments or similar organizations, financial management, prior community leadership and an ability to work effectively with diverse groups. Applicants must also comply with the county’s ethics ordinance. Forms are available at www.fayettecountyga.gov, and must be returned with resumes by Feb. 26. Potential appointees are nominated by the Board of Commissioners, after which the authority members make the final decision. Information: 770-305-5103.