Registration open for Fayetteville’s Citizens Police Academy

Fayetteville's Citizens Police Academy will cover a wide range of topics related to local law enforcement. Courtesy City of Fayetteville
Fayette County | 1 hour ago
By Jill Howard Church For the AJC

Fayetteville’s seven-week Citizens Police Academy will start a new session on Sept. 16, and registration is now open for those who want to participate. The free program will meet from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesdays through Oct. 28 in the police department’s training room at 760 Jimmie Mayfield Blvd.

The interactive sessions will cover such topics as criminal investigations, crime scene analysis, traffic enforcement, gang activity, patrol and CARE unit functions, DUI and drug offenses and the use of force. Participants must be age 18 or older, and space is limited to 16 people to allow for social distancing. Face masks will be required during class.

Registration forms are available by contacting officers Branden Zuke or Richard Gaines at 770-719-4295 or care@fayetteville-ga.gov.

