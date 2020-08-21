Registration open for Fayetteville’s Citizens Police Academy

The interactive sessions will cover such topics as criminal investigations, crime scene analysis, traffic enforcement, gang activity, patrol and CARE unit functions, DUI and drug offenses and the use of force. Participants must be age 18 or older, and space is limited to 16 people to allow for social distancing. Face masks will be required during class.

Registration forms are available by contacting officers Branden Zuke or Richard Gaines at 770-719-4295 or care@fayetteville-ga.gov.