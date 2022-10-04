ajc logo
Register for Veteran Family Camps in Fayetteville

Fayette County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
27 minutes ago

Registration is open for Veteran Family Camps offered by Camp Southern Ground in Fayetteville.

Dates for these all-inclusive events are Oct. 14-16 and Nov. 18-20, including meals, lodging and activities.

“Our mission is to help people we owe a debt to find their way emotionally and within their family,” said Zac Brown, founder of Camp Southern Ground.

The cost is a $200 deposit per family after the application has been accepted and approved.

At the close of the weekend, each family may receive back their $200 deposit or donate it to support other programs at Camp Southern Ground.

Registration and information: facebook.com/CampSouthernGround, CampSouthernGround.org/events/FamilyCamp

Carolyn Cunningham
