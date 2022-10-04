Register for Veteran Family Camps in Fayetteville

Registration is open for Veteran Family Camps offered by Camp Southern Ground in Fayetteville.
Dates for these all-inclusive events are Oct. 14-16 and Nov. 18-20, including meals, lodging and activities.
“Our mission is to help people we owe a debt to find their way emotionally and within their family,” said Zac Brown, founder of Camp Southern Ground.
The cost is a $200 deposit per family after the application has been accepted and approved.
At the close of the weekend, each family may receive back their $200 deposit or donate it to support other programs at Camp Southern Ground.
Registration and information: facebook.com/CampSouthernGround, CampSouthernGround.org/events/FamilyCamp
