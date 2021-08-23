Proposed millage rate would raise Fayetteville taxes

That would mean that a property valued at $185,000 would see a $20.79 increase in annual tax payments, while a non-homestead property valued at $350,000 would have a tax increase of $39.34. Bush said the additional revenue could be used for several still-unbudgeted projects, including Church Street Park, road resurfacing or a staff pay study, or as a hedge against unexpected expenses such as recent coronavirus-related needs.

The final two millage hearings will be held at 9 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 26 at City Hall before the council votes that evening.