Plans progress for Fayetteville highway crossing

A draft design for a pedestrian crossing on Ga. 54 East at Weatherly Drive and Cobblestone Boulevard got preliminary approval from the Fayetteville City Council on Nov. 19. Public Services Director Chris Hindman outlined the details of the design created by the Georgia Department of Transportation, which studied six intersections along that corridor earlier this year. The design is currently under review by GDOT engineers, but if approved, would consist of diagonal crosswalks with a 10-foot concrete median, multiple signs and solar-powered flashing yellow beacons to alert drivers to stop and yield to pedestrians.