Plan approved to replace special Peachtree City playground

Peachtree City has approved funds to replace the popular but aging All Children’s Playground near City Hall. The City Council voted 5-0 on Aug. 5 to spend $435,000 from the capital improvement fund, plus another $49,797 from a budget reallocation, to install an improved and larger structure. The city had convened a citizens’ committee to offer recommendations for the replacement facility, which serves children with special needs. A request for proposals in April yielded replies from seven firms, with Playworld being the unanimous choice.
The new playground will have additional shade and such features as a climbing tower, a golf cart play structure and a “Tiny Town” area for children up to age 5. It will also be built closer to the current parking lot to allow for approximately 10,000 square feet of play space. Construction will take about 120 days this fall, weather permitting.