Plan approved to replace special Peachtree City playground

Peachtree City has approved funds to replace the popular but aging All Children’s Playground near City Hall. The City Council voted 5-0 on Aug. 5 to spend $435,000 from the capital improvement fund, plus another $49,797 from a budget reallocation, to install an improved and larger structure. The city had convened a citizens’ committee to offer recommendations for the replacement facility, which serves children with special needs. A request for proposals in April yielded replies from seven firms, with Playworld being the unanimous choice.