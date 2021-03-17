Pet food collection supports Fayette County program

A Fayetteville business is collecting donations of pet food this month to help senior citizens feed their furry friends. Junk Mama’s General Store, at 125 Fisher Ave. across from the current City Hall, is helping Fayette Senior Services with its AniMeals program, an offshoot of Meals on Wheels, which provides deliveries to mostly homebound older residents. Owner Cindy Phillips said she wants to “give back to the community during these difficult times.” FSS delivers more than 300 pounds of wet and dry pet food to residents each month.