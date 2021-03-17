Pet food collection supports Fayette County program

A Fayetteville business is collecting donations of pet food this month to help senior citizens feed their furry friends. Junk Mama’s General Store, at 125 Fisher Ave. across from the current City Hall, is helping Fayette Senior Services with its AniMeals program, an offshoot of Meals on Wheels, which provides deliveries to mostly homebound older residents. Owner Cindy Phillips said she wants to “give back to the community during these difficult times.” FSS delivers more than 300 pounds of wet and dry pet food to residents each month.
The FSS AniMeals program started in 2009 as a way to help seniors care for their pets and to ensure that they don’t give up their own meals in order to feed their cats and dogs. Donations can be dropped off at Junk Mama’s 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday and 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays until March 31. Donations can also be made through FSS all year; contact Morgan Lanier at 770-769-8430 or mlanier@fayss.org.