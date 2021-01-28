Peachtree City revises rules for speed humps

Under the revised rules, residents or HOAs must file a written request with the city that will be reviewed to determine if sufficient criteria are met to warrant installing speed humps, such as traffic volume, the amount of cut-through traffic, numbers of accidents, and the percentage of vehicles exceeding the posted speed limit and by how much. Non-physical deterrents would be considered before speed humps. Approval from the police and fire chiefs, the City Council and 67% of the neighborhood residents will be required for humps to be installed.