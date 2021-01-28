Peachtree City revises rules for speed humps

Peachtree City neighborhoods that want to install speed humps to control traffic must now bear all of the cost, according to a new policy approved by the City Council on Jan. 21. The council discussed the issue at its Jan. 7 meeting, with City Engineer David Borkowski explaining that the existing policy split the cost of installing speed humps between the city and the neighborhood homeowners association. The city also bore the cost of maintaining the speed humps, such as those in Planterra Ridge, which Borkowski said cost $4,000 each.
Under the revised rules, residents or HOAs must file a written request with the city that will be reviewed to determine if sufficient criteria are met to warrant installing speed humps, such as traffic volume, the amount of cut-through traffic, numbers of accidents, and the percentage of vehicles exceeding the posted speed limit and by how much. Non-physical deterrents would be considered before speed humps. Approval from the police and fire chiefs, the City Council and 67% of the neighborhood residents will be required for humps to be installed.