Peachtree City puts moratorium on lake benches

From where the Peachtree City administration sits, there are enough places to sit on Lake Peachtree. At last Thursday’s City Council meeting, Recreation and Special Events Director Quinn Bledsoe said the city has put a moratorium on placing new memorial benches along the popular 240-acre lake. Bledsoe said there are currently 15 such benches in place, including eight at Battery Way Park, and the city is simply running out of space. However, requests to erect memorial benches will still be honored at other city parks. City Manager Jon Rorie said the city may consider letting residents plant trees in honor of loved ones as well, to help replenish the greenbelts.