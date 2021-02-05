Peachtree City posts citizen satisfaction survey

Peachtree City residents have until Feb. 8 to let their leaders know how they use and rate various city services and resources. The 36-question survey, accessed via https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/PTC2021Survey, asks for basic demographic data and lets users note their levels of satisfaction with such elements as public safety, code enforcement, traffic flow, street and path maintenance, recycling services, the library and senior services. The survey also asks about recreation facility use, community events, communication and social media platforms, online services and police operations. There is also an open section for commenting about anything.