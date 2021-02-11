Peachtree City pickleball event will benefit troops

The PTC-Fayette Pickleball Club is hosting a “Valentines for Camp AJ” charity event on Feb. 13 to collect donations of personal items for troops stationed at Camp Arifjan in Kuwait. Donations can be dropped off 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at the pickleball courts at the Flat Creek Country Club, 100 Flat Creek Drive in Peachtree City. Requested items, which will be sent to Camp AJ along with Valentines cards, include sunscreen, lip balm, electrolyte drink mix, protein bars, books, baby wipes, eye drops and other food and hygiene products. A full list of needs is at www.ptcfayettepickleball.com/play-pen under the Valentines link.