X

Peachtree City pickleball event will benefit troops

Valentines cards and personal hygiene items will be collected on Feb. 13 to send to U.S. troops in Kuwait. Courtesy PTC-Fayette Pickleball Club
Valentines cards and personal hygiene items will be collected on Feb. 13 to send to U.S. troops in Kuwait. Courtesy PTC-Fayette Pickleball Club

Credit: Courtesy PTC-Fayette Pickleball Club

Credit: Courtesy PTC-Fayette Pickleball Club

Fayette County | 12 minutes ago
By Jill Howard Church For the AJC

The PTC-Fayette Pickleball Club is hosting a “Valentines for Camp AJ” charity event on Feb. 13 to collect donations of personal items for troops stationed at Camp Arifjan in Kuwait. Donations can be dropped off 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at the pickleball courts at the Flat Creek Country Club, 100 Flat Creek Drive in Peachtree City. Requested items, which will be sent to Camp AJ along with Valentines cards, include sunscreen, lip balm, electrolyte drink mix, protein bars, books, baby wipes, eye drops and other food and hygiene products. A full list of needs is at www.ptcfayettepickleball.com/play-pen under the Valentines link.

Members of the local pickleball club will compete in a round robin tournament that day, which nonmembers can observe if they wear masks. The group has already donated pickleball supplies to the base, where 5,000 service members are dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks and long work hours.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.