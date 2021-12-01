Peachtree City elects Learnard as mayor

Results released Tuesday night showed Learnard finished with 3,467 votes compared to 3,076 for Imker. Learnard said, “My intent in this nonpartisan election campaign was to appeal to all Peachtree City citizens with a unifying message focused on our most pressing issues. Party politics took a back seat to conversations about traffic solutions, recreation and redevelopment.”

In the runoff for council Post 4, former Planning Commission member Frank Destadio beat chiropractor Phil Crane 3,348 votes to 2,867. Destadio will replace Terry Ernst, who also ran for mayor this year.