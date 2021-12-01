ajc logo
Peachtree City elects Learnard as mayor

Former Peachtree City council member Kim Learnard defeated Eric Imker in the runoff for mayor. Courtesy Kim Learnard
Fayette County
By Jill Howard Church For the AJC
41 minutes ago

In Tuesday’s runoff election, Peachtree City voters chose Kim Learnard over Eric Imker as the next mayor. Learnard will become the city’s second female mayor, following Vanessa Fleisch, who is completing her maximum second term. Learnard and Imker reached the runoff after receiving the most votes out of five initial candidates on Nov. 2. Both previously served on the city council.

Results released Tuesday night showed Learnard finished with 3,467 votes compared to 3,076 for Imker. Learnard said, “My intent in this nonpartisan election campaign was to appeal to all Peachtree City citizens with a unifying message focused on our most pressing issues. Party politics took a back seat to conversations about traffic solutions, recreation and redevelopment.”

In the runoff for council Post 4, former Planning Commission member Frank Destadio beat chiropractor Phil Crane 3,348 votes to 2,867. Destadio will replace Terry Ernst, who also ran for mayor this year.

Only 22% of Peachtree City’s 29,745 registered voters participated in the runoff. Of those, more than 2,500 voted in advance and 90 voted absentee by mail for mayor; those numbers were only slightly lower for the council race.

Investigations
