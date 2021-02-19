Peachtree City designates nine sites for alcohol sales

Peachtree City has amended its alcoholic beverage ordinance to designate nine areas as “permitted locations” for events where alcohol can be sold. The City Council approved the amendment to Chapter 6 on a 5-0 vote at its Feb. 18 meeting. The locations are Drake Field, Shakerag Knoll (beer and wine only), The Gathering Place and McIntosh Place senior centers, the Frederick Brown Jr. Amphitheater, the Peachtree City Dog Park, the William Davis BMX Track, the Kedron Fieldhouse and Aquatic Center, and Luther Glass/Three Ponds Park.
The designated locations will not require an annual qualifying location permit to sell alcohol, but special event licensees will be held responsible for any violations of the alcohol ordinance, which will reduce the city’s liability. Events at city-owned locations have been restricted due to COVID-19 precautions, but some, including the Shakerag Arts and Crafts Festival, have been scheduled for later this year.