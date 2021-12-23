Hamburger icon
Peachtree City defers vote on pay plan

Peachtree City Mayor Vanessa Fleisch and two council members said they want the new mayor and council to vote on whether to adopt upgraded employee pay scales. AJC file photo
Peachtree City Mayor Vanessa Fleisch and two council members said they want the new mayor and council to vote on whether to adopt upgraded employee pay scales. AJC file photo

Fayette County
By Jill Howard Church For the AJC
9 minutes ago

The current Peachtree City mayor and city council will let the incoming mayor and council decide whether to finalize a revised employee pay plan.

The council heard a proposal from Human Resources Director Ellece Brown on Dec. 16, the final meeting of 2021, based on a 160-page study report that recommends raising pay scales to make the city more competitive.

The study examined 275 positions and 98 job titles, interviewing management and staff members and compiling questionnaires from employees. Brown said personnel costs represent 57% ($15 million) of the city’s budget, but the compensation review showed the city’s salaries only rank about average compared to 16 similar municipalities. City Manager Jon Rorie said it would cost $650,000 to implement a modified version of the recommendations, calling it “fiscally responsible and equitable.”

Council members Mike King and Terry Ernst wanted to adopt the plan now, but Mayor Vanessa Fleisch and council members Phil Prebor and Kevin Madden preferred letting mayor-elect Kim Learnard and new council members Frank Destadio and Gretchen Caola review the matter in January. If approved, the higher salaries would go into effect in March.

