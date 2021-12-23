Peachtree City defers vote on pay plan

The council heard a proposal from Human Resources Director Ellece Brown on Dec. 16, the final meeting of 2021, based on a 160-page study report that recommends raising pay scales to make the city more competitive.

The study examined 275 positions and 98 job titles, interviewing management and staff members and compiling questionnaires from employees. Brown said personnel costs represent 57% ($15 million) of the city’s budget, but the compensation review showed the city’s salaries only rank about average compared to 16 similar municipalities. City Manager Jon Rorie said it would cost $650,000 to implement a modified version of the recommendations, calling it “fiscally responsible and equitable.”