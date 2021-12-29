Peachtree City consolidates variance categories

The city said requests for zoning variances regarding rear setbacks “has dramatically increased” since March 2020, reflecting trends for more home offices, home schooling spaces, in-law suites, outdoor living areas and modifications for homeowners who wish to age in place.

Now, in addition to existing rules for setbacks, anyone making structural changes to their property must provide letters of support from adjacent property owners and their homeowners association, as well as agree to make any new building materials match the colors and roof pitch of the main home.