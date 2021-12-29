Peachtree City consolidates variance categories

Peachtree City has revised its building variance ordinance to streamline requests for home renovations that approach property boundaries. On a 5-0 vote on Dec. 16, the City Council approved a staff recommendation to eliminate the special exception variance category and combine it with the existing administrative variance. The only distinction between the two used to be that one dealt with existing structures and the other addressed new structures.
The city said requests for zoning variances regarding rear setbacks “has dramatically increased” since March 2020, reflecting trends for more home offices, home schooling spaces, in-law suites, outdoor living areas and modifications for homeowners who wish to age in place.
Now, in addition to existing rules for setbacks, anyone making structural changes to their property must provide letters of support from adjacent property owners and their homeowners association, as well as agree to make any new building materials match the colors and roof pitch of the main home.
The revised language has been incorporated into Article XII, Section 1203 of the city code.
