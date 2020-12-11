Peachtree City confirms three board appointments

Three vacant seats on two Peachtree City advisory boards were filled by the City Council at its Dec. 3 regular meeting. Holly Cellini was chosen from among two other applicants by a selection committee and confirmed 5-0 by the full council to fill an unexpired term on the five-member Convention & Visitors Bureau board, serving through Sept. 30, 2022.
After reviewing five applicants for two positions on the Peachtree City Airport Authority Board, the council voted unanimously to select current alternate member Greg Garmon as the new full board member for a term ending Dec. 31, 2025. Gary Zarlengo was chosen as the alternate member on the five-person board.
The council voted 5-0 to cancel its Dec. 17 meeting due to a lack of agenda items.