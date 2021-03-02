Peachtree City changes rezoning hearings format

After first broaching the subject at the council’s Feb. 4 meeting, Planning and Development Director Robin Cailloux presented a text amendment to the city ordinance at the Feb. 18 council meeting that changes the first Planning Commission hearing to a non-voting workshop format, where citizens can comment either in favor of or against an applicant’s zoning proposal “in a less rigid format.” The matter would then be brought to the City Council for the actual public hearing, with the opportunity for additional citizen comments, before a final vote. The City Council confirmed the change 5-0.