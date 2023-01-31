X
Peachtree City begins CERT training in February

Fayette County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
6 minutes ago

The next free round of Peachtree City CERT training starts Feb 23 and continues every Thursday until May 4.

CERT members are community volunteers who support police, fire and other agencies during disaster situations.

They take a more active role in emergency preparedness for their communities, allowing professional first responders to focus on more complex tasks.

CERT members receive training in many areas such as fire safety, light search and rescue, team organization and disaster medical operations.

Register for CERT training at cert-peachtreecity.com.

Carolyn Cunningham
