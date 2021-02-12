Peachtree City approves annexation of Redwine property

The only access to the new homes will be from Redwine Road opposite Nesmith Court, which prompted concerns from neighbors about the increased traffic in a school zone, although the city is requiring the builder to connect to the adjacent multi-use path system. There will also be a 50-foot landscape buffer along Redwine Road and narrower buffers to the north and south. The development will be connected to the Peachtree City sewer system and will add approximately $93,000 a year to the city’s annual property tax revenue.