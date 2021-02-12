Peachtree City approves annexation of Redwine property

Southern Peachtree City will soon see more houses than horses, now that the City Council has approved the annexation and rezoning of 46 acres on Redwine Road near the intersection with Ga. Hwy. 74. The 5-0 vote at the Feb. 4 meeting will allow the developer to put 74 single-family homes on property that has long been a horse farm. The new subdivision will be directly across from the Mountbrook neighborhood and the Starr’s Mill school complex entrance.
The only access to the new homes will be from Redwine Road opposite Nesmith Court, which prompted concerns from neighbors about the increased traffic in a school zone, although the city is requiring the builder to connect to the adjacent multi-use path system. There will also be a 50-foot landscape buffer along Redwine Road and narrower buffers to the north and south. The development will be connected to the Peachtree City sewer system and will add approximately $93,000 a year to the city’s annual property tax revenue.