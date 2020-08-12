Peachtree City approves $38.5m budget

However, City Manager Jon Rorie said the “very conservative budget” reflects an expected 3 percent shortfall in property tax revenue and a likely drop in both sales tax and hotel/motel tax revenue due to economic circumstances related to the coronavirus. Rorie said the city has made expense cuts, including personnel, to reduce costs.

Next on the council’s financial agenda is holding public hearings on the proposed millage rate at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 13 and again at 9 a.m. on Aug. 20 at City Hall before voting to finalize the rate at its next regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 20.