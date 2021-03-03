X

Peachtree City amphitheater resumes summer concerts

Tribute bands will be on the schedule for the Frederick Brown Jr. Amphitheater shows this summer. Courtesy FBJ Amphitheater
Tribute bands will be on the schedule for the Frederick Brown Jr. Amphitheater shows this summer. Courtesy FBJ Amphitheater

Credit: Courtesy Frederick Brown Jr. Amphitheater

Credit: Courtesy Frederick Brown Jr. Amphitheater

Fayette County | 33 minutes ago
By Jill Howard Church For the AJC

The Frederick Brown Jr. Amphitheater in Peachtree City has announced its 2021 summer season of live music performances, after having to cancel most of its season last year. A revised seating layout will facilitate social distancing but will also make fewer tickets available for each event. Because many of the usual summer touring bands have not resumed full schedules, the lineup consists of tribute bands highlighting the music of Fleetwood Mac, The Eagles, The Allman Brothers, Journey, Jimmy Buffett, Stevie Wonder, ABBA, Elton John, Billy Joel and a revue of female artists.

The summer concert series begins May 1 and runs through Oct. 2. Priority will be given to series ticket holders starting March 17, with tickets for all shows available on March 19. Ticket prices range from $30 to $65. Full details are at www.amphitheater.org.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.