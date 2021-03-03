Peachtree City amphitheater resumes summer concerts

The Frederick Brown Jr. Amphitheater in Peachtree City has announced its 2021 summer season of live music performances, after having to cancel most of its season last year. A revised seating layout will facilitate social distancing but will also make fewer tickets available for each event. Because many of the usual summer touring bands have not resumed full schedules, the lineup consists of tribute bands highlighting the music of Fleetwood Mac, The Eagles, The Allman Brothers, Journey, Jimmy Buffett, Stevie Wonder, ABBA, Elton John, Billy Joel and a revue of female artists.