Peachtree City adopts new program to help feral cats

Peachtree City has amended its animal control ordinance to allow volunteer groups to humanely trap, neuter, vaccinate and return feral cats to their outdoor homes. The City Council unanimously approved the new language at its Oct. 1 meeting. The program was first adopted in May by Fayette County and has since been incorporated into Fayetteville’s city code as well. Its intent is to reduce stray cat populations and safeguard them from rabies, which in turn reduces the number of cats who end up in the county shelter.