Peachtree City adopts new program to help feral cats

Peachtree City has amended its animal control ordinance to allow volunteer groups to humanely trap, neuter, vaccinate and return feral cats to their outdoor homes. The City Council unanimously approved the new language at its Oct. 1 meeting. The program was first adopted in May by Fayette County and has since been incorporated into Fayetteville’s city code as well. Its intent is to reduce stray cat populations and safeguard them from rabies, which in turn reduces the number of cats who end up in the county shelter.
Under the plan’s provisions, community organizations can apply to the county’s animal control office for a two-year permit to conduct TNVR on private property with landowner permission. Neither the city nor the county will be responsible for any funding of the veterinary costs of neutering or vaccination; that will be borne by the nonprofit groups doing the trapping. Cats who have been neutered and returned outdoors can be identified by the blunt tip of their left ears.