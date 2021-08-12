Peachtree City adopts $41M budget for FY22

Following several recent workshops and a public hearing, Peachtree City has adopted a $41.2 million budget for its upcoming fiscal year, which begins Oct. 1. The City Council voted 5-0 Thursday to approve the measure, which will use $553,590 from reserves to balance projected revenue of $40.2 million. Property, sales, utility and other business-related taxes are expected to account for just over $35 million of revenue, with fees for city services bringing in $2.1 million. Licenses and permits represent another $1.8 million of revenue.