Peachtree City adopts $41M budget for FY22

A breakdown of Peachtree City's projected expenses for the coming fiscal year shows fire, police and public works services constituting the major shares. Courtesy Peachtree City
Credit: Courtesy Peachtree City

Fayette County
By Jill Howard Church For the AJC
23 minutes ago

Following several recent workshops and a public hearing, Peachtree City has adopted a $41.2 million budget for its upcoming fiscal year, which begins Oct. 1. The City Council voted 5-0 Thursday to approve the measure, which will use $553,590 from reserves to balance projected revenue of $40.2 million. Property, sales, utility and other business-related taxes are expected to account for just over $35 million of revenue, with fees for city services bringing in $2.1 million. Licenses and permits represent another $1.8 million of revenue.

Among the general fund expenses, fire and police services make up the largest share at $17.7 million, followed by public works at $7.6 million and recreation, library and senior services costing a combined $3.3 million. The Capital Improvement Program represents another $4.2 million of planned appropriations, primarily for public works projects. The full budget breakdown by department and source is at www.peachtree-city.org/DocumentCenter/View/17925/FY-2022-Proposed-Budget.

