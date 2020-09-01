X

Patterson named as new Fayette County school superintendent

Jonathan Patterson will begin his tenure as Fayette County School Superintendent on Oct. 1. Courtesy FCBOE
Credit: Courtesy FCBOE

By Jill Howard Church For the AJC

The Fayette County public school system officially has a new superintendent. The Board of Education voted 5-0 Monday to appoint Jonathan S. Patterson to the post following a nationwide search. Patterson currently serves as Gwinnett County’s associate superintendent of curriculum and instructional support. His new contract is for a three-year term that begins Oct. 1 and goes through September 2023, with an annual salary of $240,000 plus monthly expenses. In the meantime, he will be a paid consultant to help coordinate the transition with outgoing superintendent Joseph Barrow Jr., whose last day on the job will be Sept. 30.

Barrow was originally scheduled to retire in June, but agreed to stay on a few months longer to help the system deal with starting the school year under coronavirus restrictions. Board Chair Scott Hollowell said Patterson is “the right leader at the right time,” while also thanking Barrow for his seven-year tenure and leadership during the current crisis.

