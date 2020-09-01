Patterson named as new Fayette County school superintendent

The Fayette County public school system officially has a new superintendent. The Board of Education voted 5-0 Monday to appoint Jonathan S. Patterson to the post following a nationwide search. Patterson currently serves as Gwinnett County’s associate superintendent of curriculum and instructional support. His new contract is for a three-year term that begins Oct. 1 and goes through September 2023, with an annual salary of $240,000 plus monthly expenses. In the meantime, he will be a paid consultant to help coordinate the transition with outgoing superintendent Joseph Barrow Jr., whose last day on the job will be Sept. 30.