Opening of Tyrone post office deferred

Fayette County
By Carolyn Cunningham – For the AJC
1 hour ago
The opening of the U.S. Post Office in the Town of Tyrone may be delayed indefinitely, following the March 26 fire, according to Tyrone Town Manager Brandon Perkins.

The fire caused mainly interior damage at the facility, 100 Commerce Drive.

“Citizens have been increasingly asking us for updates on the status of the post office since our last report on June 27,” Perkins said.

While the USPS continues to not communicate with Tyrone officials, Perkins said city officials - as of late Aug. 24 - have the following new information:

  • The owner of the post office building has hired a contractor who has submitted his required plans to the fire department. As soon as the plans are released back to the contractor, he can submit his permit application for town approval.
  • Once construction is completed after six to eight weeks, the USPS will begin its building review before its opening.

Questions may be directed to the USPS at 1-800-ASK-USPS.

Carolyn Cunningham
FRIDAY’S WEATHER
