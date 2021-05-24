Nominations open for Peachtree City parade marshal

Peachtree City is accepting nominations for grand marshal of its Independence Day parade. The annual event on Peachtree Parkway South, to be held July 3 this year, features floats, bands and decorated golf carts. Residents have until May 28 to nominate someone who has made “outstanding accomplishments and contributions to the Peachtree City community,” which can include those related to health, youth or social welfare, education and business. Nominees must be either city residents or business owners, although pairs, groups and pets are also eligible; political candidates are not allowed.