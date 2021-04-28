New principals chosen for five Fayette County schools

Three elementary and two middle schools in Fayette County will have new principals when the next school year begins. The positions were announced at the April 26 meeting of the Board of Education. Stacie Coppola, who has been assistant principal at Peachtree City Elementary, will become principal of Sara Harp Minter Elementary. Chris Riecke will move from assistant principal to principal at Oak Grove Elementary. Tabitha Walker, now assistant principal at Carrollton Upper Elementary, has been chosen as the new principal at Inman Elementary.