New pickleball courts planned in Peachtree City

Bledsoe said the opportunity to create dedicated pickleball courts arose when the Braelinn site came due for regular maintenance. After meeting with a representative from the PTC-Fayette Pickleball Club, she said a plan to convert the courts took shape. It would require the existing playing surface and nets to be removed and the asphalt repaired before new, lower nets and the required striping could be installed. The area would also have a center fence between the two sets of courts, plus benches for waiting players.

The project cost would be $50,000-$60,000, which City Manager Jon Rorie said would come from an existing park enhancement fund.