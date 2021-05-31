New Fayetteville City Hall opens June 7

The new facility is just west of the downtown square, on the site of the former Fayette County Board of Education building, next to the city cemetery. Parking will be available on both sides, with entrances on three sides. The two-story interior includes a more user-friendly customer service area, collaborative work spaces and an outdoor patio. It will also house the City Council meeting chamber.

A large multi-use park is still being completed behind the building, and will include walkways, a playground, a splash pad, a dog park, and picnic and event areas. Photos of the new complex are in the May issue of the city newsletter, which can be read online at https://issuu.com/fayetteville-ga/docs/city_news_2021-05_final/.