New Fayetteville City Center Park opens July 17

Fayetteville will officially open its new City Center Park with a community celebration on Saturday. Located behind the newly opened City Hall at 210 Stonewall Avenue just west of the historic square, the 8-acre park features a variety of amenities aimed at encouraging more downtown visitation and events. The park includes a playground, walkways, a picnic pavilion, a splash pad and lawn space for performances.
The grand opening will be divided into two events; the first is 10 a.m.-2 p.m. with family activities, inflatables, group workouts, performances, food trucks and a fun run around the park, while the second event from 6 to 10 p.m. will feature beer and food trucks, live music, a DJ-hosted dance party, a KidsZone and crafts. Park admission and all activities are free; food and beverages are for purchase.
The park will be open daily and be monitored by staff attendants. Details about hours, rules and events are at www.fayetteville-ga.gov.