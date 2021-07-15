New Fayetteville City Center Park opens July 17

The grand opening will be divided into two events; the first is 10 a.m.-2 p.m. with family activities, inflatables, group workouts, performances, food trucks and a fun run around the park, while the second event from 6 to 10 p.m. will feature beer and food trucks, live music, a DJ-hosted dance party, a KidsZone and crafts. Park admission and all activities are free; food and beverages are for purchase.

The park will be open daily and be monitored by staff attendants. Details about hours, rules and events are at www.fayetteville-ga.gov.