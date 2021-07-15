ajc logo
New Fayetteville City Center Park opens July 17

A new 8-acre park behind Fayetteville's new City Hall will feature a variety of amenities for recreation. Courtesy City of Fayetteville
A new 8-acre park behind Fayetteville's new City Hall will feature a variety of amenities for recreation. Courtesy City of Fayetteville

Credit: Courtesy City of Fayetteville

Fayette County
By Jill Howard Church For the AJC
1 hour ago

Fayetteville will officially open its new City Center Park with a community celebration on Saturday. Located behind the newly opened City Hall at 210 Stonewall Avenue just west of the historic square, the 8-acre park features a variety of amenities aimed at encouraging more downtown visitation and events. The park includes a playground, walkways, a picnic pavilion, a splash pad and lawn space for performances.

The grand opening will be divided into two events; the first is 10 a.m.-2 p.m. with family activities, inflatables, group workouts, performances, food trucks and a fun run around the park, while the second event from 6 to 10 p.m. will feature beer and food trucks, live music, a DJ-hosted dance party, a KidsZone and crafts. Park admission and all activities are free; food and beverages are for purchase.

The park will be open daily and be monitored by staff attendants. Details about hours, rules and events are at www.fayetteville-ga.gov.

