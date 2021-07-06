New design proposed for Fayette County road realignment

The presence of numerous historic graves has prompted a new plan for realigning Ebenezer, Ebenezer Church and Spear roads in Fayette County near Peachtree City. The project was budgeted as a $1.5 million roundabout in the 2017 list of transportation SPLOST projects. But preliminary site work for the roundabout found 30-40 graves in two clusters on both sides of Ebenezer Road, the relocation of which would cause big cost and logistical problems.
On June 24, Public Works Director Phil Mallon showed the Board of Commissioners a new diagonal realignment plan for Ebenezer Church and Ebenezer roads, about 1,000 feet north of Spear Road, that would avoid the graves and improve sight distance at the intersections. The board voted 5-0 to move forward with pursuing that option, but asked that Fayette staff get input from Peachtree City officials and possibly the Board of Education, since the project would affect east-west traffic between the city and the unincorporated county.