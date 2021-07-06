New design proposed for Fayette County road realignment

On June 24, Public Works Director Phil Mallon showed the Board of Commissioners a new diagonal realignment plan for Ebenezer Church and Ebenezer roads, about 1,000 feet north of Spear Road, that would avoid the graves and improve sight distance at the intersections. The board voted 5-0 to move forward with pursuing that option, but asked that Fayette staff get input from Peachtree City officials and possibly the Board of Education, since the project would affect east-west traffic between the city and the unincorporated county.