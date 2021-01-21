X

Most of Fayette County’s school nurses get COVID vaccine

Tiffany Blair of Rising Starr Middle School was among the Fayette County nurses recently vaccinated for COVID-19. Courtesy FCBOE
Credit: Courtesy FCBOE

By Jill Howard Church For the AJC

Most of the 30 nurses in Fayette County’s public schools have received their first COVID-19 shot. School Health Services Coordinator Debbie King was the first of the nurse group to get the Moderna vaccine, which was administered at the Fayette County Health Department on Jan. 12. King said she wants to lead by example, and “since the school nurses are exposed frequently in the clinics, I wanted them to have the extra protection.” They will receive their second dose in February. However, school spokesperson Melinda Berry-Dreisbach said 20 percent of the county’s nurses have so far opted not to be vaccinated. All of the nurses will continue to wear face coverings and take the same precautions as before.

Other school employees are being surveyed to determine how many want to be vaccinated as part of the phase 1B rollout; Fayette will not require employee vaccinations. Plans call for inoculation clinics to be held at a yet-undetermined date at three schools in the north, central and southern areas of the county.

