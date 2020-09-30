Longtime Fayette County fire chief retires

Scarbrough spoke at the Fayette County Board of Commissioners meeting the night before his retirement for his “official last request” as the board considered and unanimously approved a bid to replace two 10-year-old ambulances at a cost of $450,126. The county operates six frontline ambulances and one reserve vehicle, and has recently expanded its service area. The commissioners thanked Scarbrough for his years of service, with County Administrator Steve Rapson noting that the chief had “managed to replace the entire EMS fleet” during his tenure.