Livable Centers plan draws criticism in Peachtree City

An open house at the Kedron Fieldhouse on Thursday drew some vocal opponents of draft plans by Peachtree City’s Livable Centers Initiative for targeted redevelopment. Members of the City Council and the LCI study team fielded sometimes heated comments about development ideas that were devised after a series of public meetings and online surveys. The proposals are designed to reduce traffic congestion and increase the tax digest by modifying or adding roads and allowing more mixed-use development and housing options, primarily in the areas near City Hall, Westpark and Huddleston Road.
However, public survey results showed that 40% of the respondents don’t want any major development changes, although 33% want improvements to the multi-use paths and 27% support new retail and mixed-use development. The greatest opposition expressed was to any plan that would include rental apartments. More meetings and discussions to refine the drafts are planned; information is at www.peachtreecitylci.com.