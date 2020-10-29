Livable Centers plan draws criticism in Peachtree City

An open house at the Kedron Fieldhouse on Thursday drew some vocal opponents of draft plans by Peachtree City’s Livable Centers Initiative for targeted redevelopment. Members of the City Council and the LCI study team fielded sometimes heated comments about development ideas that were devised after a series of public meetings and online surveys. The proposals are designed to reduce traffic congestion and increase the tax digest by modifying or adding roads and allowing more mixed-use development and housing options, primarily in the areas near City Hall, Westpark and Huddleston Road.