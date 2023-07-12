Legacy Theatre’s ‘Little Mermaid’ continues through July 30

Disney’s “Little Mermaid” is being presented live through July 30 at the Legacy Theatre, 1175 Senoia Road, Suite C, Tyrone.

The musical is based on one of Hans Christian Andersen’s fairy tales and Disney’s animated film and now live-action film.

Showtimes are 7 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays; 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays.

Tickets cost $22 to $52, including fees.

Season ticket holders will receive premium seating, priority reservations, the opportunity to attend exclusive behind-the-scenes events and a private concession table during intermission.

For Legacy’s 18th season, “Little Mermaid” will be followed by “Pelagius: A Theatrical Exploration of Free Will,” “White Christmas: A Holiday Extravaganza,” “Elvis: The Musical Revolution” and “Steel Magnolias: Laughter and Tears in the Deep South.”

More details can be found at TheLegacyTheatre.org.