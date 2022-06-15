Legacy Theatre in Tyrone invites subscribers

For the 2022-23 season, fees are $200 for diamond membership, $150 for gold membership, $160 for the four-ticket flex pack - premium or $120 for the four-ticket flex pack - standard.

Among the perks are advanced reservations before seats are available to the public, free refreshments, a “bring a friend” ticket, a subscriber-only event and discounts on additional tickets to come again or bring more friends.