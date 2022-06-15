Legacy Theatre in Tyrone invites subscribers

Season tickets are being sold by Legacy Theatre, 1175 Senoia Road, Tyrone for its upcoming shows.
For the 2022-23 season, fees are $200 for diamond membership, $150 for gold membership, $160 for the four-ticket flex pack - premium or $120 for the four-ticket flex pack - standard.
Among the perks are advanced reservations before seats are available to the public, free refreshments, a “bring a friend” ticket, a subscriber-only event and discounts on additional tickets to come again or bring more friends.
Shows will be “The Wizard of Oz” (July 5-31), “In the Legacy Spotlight” (Sept. 9-18), “Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella” (Nov. 11 to Dec. 18), “Sister Act: A Divine Musical Comedy” (Jan. 27 to Feb. 26) and “Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story” (April 14 to May 14).
To buy season tickets, visit bit.ly/3x3zKud.
Information: LegacyTheater.com
