Violent night in Atlanta leaves 2 dead in at least 6 shootings across the city
Legacy Theatre in Tyrone invites subscribers

Five shows are available for season tickets at Legacy Theatre in Tyrone. (Courtesy of Legacy Theatre)

Combined ShapeCaption
Fayette County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
41 minutes ago

Season tickets are being sold by Legacy Theatre, 1175 Senoia Road, Tyrone for its upcoming shows.

For the 2022-23 season, fees are $200 for diamond membership, $150 for gold membership, $160 for the four-ticket flex pack - premium or $120 for the four-ticket flex pack - standard.

Among the perks are advanced reservations before seats are available to the public, free refreshments, a “bring a friend” ticket, a subscriber-only event and discounts on additional tickets to come again or bring more friends.

Shows will be “The Wizard of Oz” (July 5-31), “In the Legacy Spotlight” (Sept. 9-18), “Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella” (Nov. 11 to Dec. 18), “Sister Act: A Divine Musical Comedy” (Jan. 27 to Feb. 26) and “Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story” (April 14 to May 14).

To buy season tickets, visit bit.ly/3x3zKud.

Information: LegacyTheater.com

Carolyn Cunningham
