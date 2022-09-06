Legacy Theatre hosts Sept. 9-18 performances

Performance times are 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

Prices are $35 or $45 for adults, $30 or $40 for senior citizens age 65 and over and $15 or $20 for children ages 12 and younger.

Tickets are on sale now at LegacyTheater.com/show/legacy-spotlight.

Box Office: 404-895-1473

Also, youth auditions will be held at 10 a.m. Sept. 10 for “Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella” at Legacy Theatre for children, who are between the ages of 8 and 12 and enrolled in Legacy Dream before the auditions.