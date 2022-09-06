ajc logo
Legacy Theatre hosts Sept. 9-18 performances

"In the Legacy Spotlight" will be presented Sept. 9-11 and Sept. 16-18 at Legacy Theatre in Tyrone. The Sept. 9-11 performances will feature Jeremiah Parker-Hobbs and Julissa Sabino. (Courtesy of Legacy Theatre)

Fayette County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
1 hour ago

The first weekend of “In the Legacy Spotlight” will be performed Sept. 9-11 at Legacy Theatre, 1175 Senoia Road, Suite C, Tyrone.

Legacy favorites Jeremiah Parker-Hobbs and Julissa Sabino created and will star in these performances.

A real-life couple, they will take audiences on a celebration of a growing family and the family we have and make through their craft.

“From meeting, to falling in love, to bringing new loved ones into the world, we want to lead the audience through the zoomed-out journey of what family and love mean,” Parker-Hobbs and Sabino say.

For the second weekend, Sept. 16-18, Chris Brent Davis will share about his life as a full-time theater maker in Atlanta.

Performance times are 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

Prices are $35 or $45 for adults, $30 or $40 for senior citizens age 65 and over and $15 or $20 for children ages 12 and younger.

Tickets are on sale now at LegacyTheater.com/show/legacy-spotlight.

Box Office: 404-895-1473

Also, youth auditions will be held at 10 a.m. Sept. 10 for “Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella” at Legacy Theatre for children, who are between the ages of 8 and 12 and enrolled in Legacy Dream before the auditions.

