Judges needed for Fayette science and engineering fair

Judges for the Fayette fair will have access to the projects before the event date and will be assigned a Zoom room for interviewing the entrants. Judging orientation, interviews and results will take place from 9 a.m. to approximately 2 p.m. on Jan. 12. Those interested in judging must fill out the registration form at https://tinyurl.com/FCBOESciFair21 by Nov. 20. For more information, contact science coordinator Patricia S. Morgan at morgan.patricia@mail.fcboe.org or 770-460-3990, ext. 1247.