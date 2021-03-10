GDOT wants input for replacing Tyrone bridge

Although the bridge technically is not on town property, input from Tyrone citizens is being solicited because of the impact on local traffic. The proposed detour during construction would be 1.8 miles long and follow Lees Lake Road, Milam Road, Buckhorn Trail, Revenna Trail and Ellens Ridge. After public feedback is received, GDOT will either revise the plan or proceed with acquiring right-of-way and beginning the final design.

The link for information, diagrams and submitting comments is at https://cr-61-bridge-replacement-detour-0015647-gdot.hub.arcgis.com and on Tyrone’s Facebook page.