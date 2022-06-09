BreakingNews
More Americans apply for jobless benefits last week
Free films in Trilith begin June 14

Free family-friendly films will be shown this summer at the Town at Trilith's Central Plaza, beginning June 14. (Courtesy of Town at Trilith)

Fayette County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
8 minutes ago

The new “Reel Tuesday at Trilith” summer movie series will be shown at the Town at Trilith’s Central Plaza.

Free family-friendly flicks will be the featured attraction on the 25-foot permanent screen with a powerful sound and projection system.

Bring a chair or blanket to watch these movies at 7 p.m. on various Tuesdays, weather permitting:

  • June 14 - “Sing 2″
  • June 28 - “Captain America”
  • July 12 - “Luca”
  • July 26 - “Jungle Cruise”

Before and after the movie, attendees can stroll the Town at Trilith, shop and enjoy dinner at one of the variety of restaurants and a dessert.

Honeysuckle Gelato’s ice cream cart will be on-site, and additional activities will be available.

Participants may park for free in the retail parking lot on Trilith Parkway and at Piedmont Wellness Center.

The Town at Trilith - at 305 Trilith Parkway, Fayetteville - is a 235-acre master-planned residential and mixed-use project next to Trilith Studios.

To stay informed of activities throughout the year at Trilith, follow @TownatTrilith on social media and at trilith.com.

