Finalist named for Fayette school superintendent job

Patterson is a former science teacher with 25 years of experience, primarily in Gwinnett, and has also served as an assistant principal, principal and area assistant superintendent. Fayette school board chair Scott Hollowell called Patterson “the right leader at the right time.”

By law, the Fayette board must wait at least 14 days after naming a finalist to formally appoint the candidate. The public can view Patterson’s resume at www.fcboe.org and submit comments to the board before it votes on the appointment at its Aug. 24 meeting.