Finalist named for Fayette school superintendent job

A Gwinnett County school administrator was named on Monday as the sole finalist for the open Fayette County school superintendent position. Jonathan Patterson, who is currently Gwinnett’s associate superintendent of curriculum and instructional support, was chosen from among 30 other applicants as part of a nationwide search. Current Fayette superintendent Joseph Barrow Jr. announced his retirement earlier this year, but agreed to stay on past June to help deal with coronavirus-related logistics for reopening schools.
Patterson is a former science teacher with 25 years of experience, primarily in Gwinnett, and has also served as an assistant principal, principal and area assistant superintendent. Fayette school board chair Scott Hollowell called Patterson “the right leader at the right time.”
By law, the Fayette board must wait at least 14 days after naming a finalist to formally appoint the candidate. The public can view Patterson’s resume at www.fcboe.org and submit comments to the board before it votes on the appointment at its Aug. 24 meeting.