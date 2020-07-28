Fayetteville “tops out” new City Hall building

Mayor Ed Johnson, City Council members and other city staff attended the event along with representatives from the design and construction firms. Attendees signed the final steel beam before it was hoisted into place at the top of the building on Stonewall Avenue West. Johnson called the project “a significant milestone” that indicates the city’s progressive vision for its future. City Manager Ray Gibson said the new administrative building and its adjacent park, which are scheduled for completion next spring, will be “a game changer…for all of Fayetteville.”

The complex was designed by Goodwyn, Mills & Cawood and is being built by New South Construction, at a cost of approximately $24 million. It will replace the current City Hall on South Glynn Street.