Fayetteville seeks input for downtown survey

Questions focus on how often residents visit the area and what sites they visit, what types of amenities would encourage more visits downtown, which kinds of additional housing options might be useful, restaurant and retail preferences, accessibility for walking and biking, improvements for open spaces and priorities for aesthetic features. The survey also asks respondents to rank 10 types of infrastructure and quality-of-life investments the city might make. Changes to the downtown area already include a new City Hall and park complex scheduled for completion this year, as well as more parking spaces and crosswalks in the central square.