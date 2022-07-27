ajc logo
X

Fayetteville readies first jazz festival on Aug. 6

For free, Fayetteville's first jazz festival will take place at 6 p.m. Aug. 6 at City Center Park, 210 Stonewall Ave. W. (Courtesy of Fayetteville)

Combined ShapeCaption
For free, Fayetteville's first jazz festival will take place at 6 p.m. Aug. 6 at City Center Park, 210 Stonewall Ave. W. (Courtesy of Fayetteville)

Fayette County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
43 minutes ago

Main Street Fayetteville has announced that Butcher Brown will headline the city’s first Mad South Jazz Festival at 6 p.m. Aug. 6 at City Center Park behind Fayetteville City Hall, 210 Stonewall Ave. W.

During the free event, Julian Vaughn and Bradie Speller + Climate Change also will perform.

From Virginia, Butcher Brown is a five-member ensemble.

Guests are invited to bring lawn chairs, blankets and coolers, with nonalcoholic beverages only.

Food trucks will include Whatcha Cookin’ Baby Seafood truck, PTC Grill, Mommie’s Empanadas, Scoops and Hog Pit BBQ.

Information: Main Street Program + Events Manager Jillian Mason at 770-719-4172 or jmason@fayetteville-ga.gov

Follow Main Street Fayetteville at Fayetteville-GA.gov or on Facebook and Instagram: @MainStreetFayettevilleGA.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks
Kemp: Google’s new Midtown office is ‘crown jewel’ of city’s tech surge1h ago
Johns Creek approves new subdivision despite nearby residents’ concerns
11h ago
Months later, DeKalb commission approves ethics officer appointment
Man in Douglas County guilty of shooting 2 others during fight over woman
3h ago
Man in Douglas County guilty of shooting 2 others during fight over woman
3h ago
AJC poll: Kemp, Warnock slightly ahead in Georgia’s top races
12h ago
The Latest
National Weather Service presents program on Aug. 4
See ‘The Wizard of Oz’ in Tyrone
Apply by July 15 for Tyrone’s Citizen Police Academy
Featured
For the first time in modern Georgia history, voters have nominated two Black candidates for the U.S. Senate: Republican Herschel Walker, left, and Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock.

Credit: Staff and wire

In Georgia Senate race, a historic faceoff between two Black men
10h ago
Georgia 2022: Inside the race for governor
Voting: Why Republicans want to train thousands of poll watchers in Georgia
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top