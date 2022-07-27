Fayetteville readies first jazz festival on Aug. 6

Main Street Fayetteville has announced that Butcher Brown will headline the city’s first Mad South Jazz Festival at 6 p.m. Aug. 6 at City Center Park behind Fayetteville City Hall, 210 Stonewall Ave. W.
During the free event, Julian Vaughn and Bradie Speller + Climate Change also will perform.
From Virginia, Butcher Brown is a five-member ensemble.
Guests are invited to bring lawn chairs, blankets and coolers, with nonalcoholic beverages only.
Food trucks will include Whatcha Cookin’ Baby Seafood truck, PTC Grill, Mommie’s Empanadas, Scoops and Hog Pit BBQ.
Information: Main Street Program + Events Manager Jillian Mason at 770-719-4172 or jmason@fayetteville-ga.gov
Follow Main Street Fayetteville at Fayetteville-GA.gov or on Facebook and Instagram: @MainStreetFayettevilleGA.
About the Author