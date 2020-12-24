Fayetteville OKs eyebrow microblading

Fayetteville has revised an ordinance to allow cosmetic eyebrow microblading, but is still keeping a lid on tattoo parlors. The City Council voted 5-0 at its Dec. 17 meeting to establish two permits under Article IV of the Health and Sanitation regulation. The provision allows licensed cosmetologists to perform eyebrow microblading but requires that other forms of body art, including tattoos and cosmetic piercings, be performed by a licensed physician.
David Rast, director of economic and community development, said the city consulted with its attorney and the Fayette County health department to draft the new plan to reflect recent changes in state law. Fayetteville salons that perform microblading must be inspected by the board of health in order to obtain a permit. The new ordinance is effective immediately; Mayor Ed Johnson said the plan permits a “safe activity” while maintaining restrictions to “prevent us from being flooded by tattoo parlors.”