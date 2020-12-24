Fayetteville OKs eyebrow microblading

David Rast, director of economic and community development, said the city consulted with its attorney and the Fayette County health department to draft the new plan to reflect recent changes in state law. Fayetteville salons that perform microblading must be inspected by the board of health in order to obtain a permit. The new ordinance is effective immediately; Mayor Ed Johnson said the plan permits a “safe activity” while maintaining restrictions to “prevent us from being flooded by tattoo parlors.”