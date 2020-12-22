Fayetteville mulls plans for old city hall

The city of Fayetteville has set a Jan. 4 deadline for developers, nonprofits or others to submit proposals to revamp the current City Hall building once the new City Hall opens nearby next summer. The city sent out a request for proposals in October to determine interest in leasing or buying the 12,500-square-foot former school building on South Glynn Street, which was built in the 1940s and has served as City Hall since 1995. City Manager Ray Gibson said the idea is “to see the existing City Hall reused in a way that fits with our new vision for a walkable, enjoyable, revitalized Downtown Fayetteville.”