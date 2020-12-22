X

Fayetteville mulls plans for old city hall

Fayetteville says it is open to all ideas for redeveloping its soon-to-be-former City Hall building on South Glynn Street. Courtesy City of Fayetteville
Credit: Courtesy City of Fayetteville

Fayette County | 51 minutes ago
By Jill Howard Church For the AJC

The city of Fayetteville has set a Jan. 4 deadline for developers, nonprofits or others to submit proposals to revamp the current City Hall building once the new City Hall opens nearby next summer. The city sent out a request for proposals in October to determine interest in leasing or buying the 12,500-square-foot former school building on South Glynn Street, which was built in the 1940s and has served as City Hall since 1995. City Manager Ray Gibson said the idea is “to see the existing City Hall reused in a way that fits with our new vision for a walkable, enjoyable, revitalized Downtown Fayetteville.”

Restaurants and retail shops are among the possible future uses, but city officials say they are open to all ideas. Any interested organizations can see the RFP at www.fayetteville-ga.gov/rfp-for-current-city-hall/ and contact Program Manager Steve Mauro at smauro@cps-atlanta.com with further questions.

